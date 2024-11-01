Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $172,144,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,582,928.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

DELL stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

