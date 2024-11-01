Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,693 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

