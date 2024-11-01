Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $455.62 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $475.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

