Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

