Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $312,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $132,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.