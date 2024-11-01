Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGEB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IGEB opened at $45.14 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.