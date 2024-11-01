Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 339,678 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $234.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.50 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

