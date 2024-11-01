Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

