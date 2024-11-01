Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $280,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $140.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $145.33.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

