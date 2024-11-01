Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,624 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $167.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

