Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 66.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 310,092 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after purchasing an additional 205,673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,510,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.16 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

