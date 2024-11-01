Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 388 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $282.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.20 and its 200 day moving average is $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $212.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

