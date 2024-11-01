Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Aflac alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 658,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 10,878.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 554,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.