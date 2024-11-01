Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000.

VHT opened at $269.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

