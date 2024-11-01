Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

