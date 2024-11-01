Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.99 and a twelve month high of $296.34.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.07.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

