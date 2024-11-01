DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after buying an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DTM opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

