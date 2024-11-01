DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.38.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
DTM opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
