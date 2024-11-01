DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.36. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

