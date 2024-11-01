Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

