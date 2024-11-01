Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.69). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 297,441 shares.
Elektron Technology Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.50. The firm has a market cap of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.
Elektron Technology Company Profile
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elektron Technology
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Trading Halts Explained
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.