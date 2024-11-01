Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 66.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 734.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 891,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after buying an additional 784,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 29.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

