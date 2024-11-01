Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.9 %

EHC stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

