Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Energous shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 79,334 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.62.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 203.70% and a negative net margin of 5,276.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

