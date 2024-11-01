EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

