EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 73,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.