Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 482.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 679.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 518,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after buying an additional 475,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after acquiring an additional 463,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 793.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 395,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 110.66%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

