Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,187.5% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -1,059.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

