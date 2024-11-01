Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 1.9 %

EXPO stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

