Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12,865.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,965 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

