Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

