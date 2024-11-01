Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,660 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Masco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Masco by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 290,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

NYSE MAS opened at $79.91 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

