Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

