First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

