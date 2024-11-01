First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.29 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,810,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $67.02 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.