First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after buying an additional 2,437,802 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 80,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

