First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $83.25 and a one year high of $214.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

