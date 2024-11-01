First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $15.98 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Shares of HD opened at $393.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $390.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

