First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 72,487 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.