First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 382 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after buying an additional 738,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.48.

NYSE HUM opened at $257.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.90 and its 200-day moving average is $334.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

