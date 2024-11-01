FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at TD Cowen

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at $569,226,511.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,226,511.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 over the last three months. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

