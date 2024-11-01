Flutter Entertainment’s (FLUT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLUT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.92.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.35. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,371,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

