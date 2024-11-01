Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 889.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 39.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $232,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 24.9% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 65.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $169.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80. The company has a market capitalization of $790.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

