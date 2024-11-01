Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 57,001.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,517,111 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,447,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,733,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,620 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $90,891,055,000 after buying an additional 831,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,493,681. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $311,493,681. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,573 shares of company stock valued at $133,019,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $567.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $555.21 and its 200 day moving average is $512.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.86 and a 1 year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $634.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

