Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,742,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,541,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gartner by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,706,000 after buying an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $502.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.37 and a 200-day moving average of $470.96. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.20 and a 1 year high of $535.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.