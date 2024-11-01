Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $502.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.96. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.20 and a 12-month high of $535.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

