GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.35 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.