Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $466.97 million, a P/E ratio of -72.39, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.11%.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

