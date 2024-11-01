Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,312,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 141,718 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

