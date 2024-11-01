Golden State Equity Partners Sells 2,075 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176,515 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

