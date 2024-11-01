Golden State Equity Partners Sells 391 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $246.04 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.84 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.72 and its 200-day moving average is $221.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

